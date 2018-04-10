Spots Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spots (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Spots coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Spots has a market cap of $58,707.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of Spots was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spots has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005944 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001131 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001816 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003811 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Spots Coin Profile

Spots (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spots’ total supply is 22,406,021 coins. Spots’ official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=615513.0. Spots’ official Twitter account is @the_spt.

Buying and Selling Spots

Spots can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Spots directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spots must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spots using one of the exchanges listed above.

