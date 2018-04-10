Sprint Corp (S) Holdings Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprint by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,490,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $26,207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $16,599,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $9,311,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprint by 1,182.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprint news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank purchased 6,239,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $35,565,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Sprint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Sprint to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $5.00 price target on Sprint and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

S stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20,615.64, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Sprint had a net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

