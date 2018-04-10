Sprint (S) Bonds Trading 7% Higher

An issue of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) bonds rose 7% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 8.75% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2032. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $111.75 and were trading at $103.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp set a $5.00 target price on Sprint and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

S stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 73,308,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,393,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,615.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprint news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank purchased 6,239,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $35,565,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sprint by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,945,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,347,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sprint by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sprint by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sprint by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprint by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

