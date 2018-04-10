John A. Ciampaglia Sells 100,000 Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Stock

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Director John A. Ciampaglia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$314,000.00.

TSE:SII traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 364,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,878. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.55.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Sprott had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of C$24.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SII. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sprott in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

