Spx Flow (FLOW) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Spx Flow were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spx Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spx Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spx Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spx Flow by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spx Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $227,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $496,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLOW stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,022.66, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. Spx Flow has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Spx Flow had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Spx Flow will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. ValuEngine raised Spx Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS downgraded Spx Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spx Flow from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Spx Flow in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Spx Flow in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spx Flow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Spx Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

