Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spx Flow from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spx Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Spx Flow from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Spx Flow in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS lowered Spx Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spx Flow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2,022.66, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. Spx Flow has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Spx Flow had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Spx Flow will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $227,558.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Spx Flow during the fourth quarter worth about $21,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spx Flow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,315,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spx Flow by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spx Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spx Flow by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 525,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Spx Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

