Zacks Investment Research Lowers Square Enix (SQNXF) to Hold

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SQNXF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $5,312.86, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.58 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

