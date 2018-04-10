Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $67.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr downgraded Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,286,982. Square has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $18,180.85, a PE ratio of -468.10 and a beta of 4.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,272 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $258,697.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,574.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $15,916,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,372,655 shares of company stock valued at $62,988,834 over the last 90 days. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

