Square (NYSE:SQ) Given News Impact Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Square (NYSE:SQ) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Square earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.0602855425875 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.03 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,352,852. The firm has a market cap of $18,180.85, a PE ratio of -476.20 and a beta of 4.19. Square has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $616.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.63 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $258,697.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,574.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,106,237.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,372,655 shares of company stock worth $62,988,834. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

