SSAB Svenskt Stal (SSAAY) and Haynes International (HAYN) Financial Comparison

SSAB Svenskt Stal (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SSAB Svenskt Stal has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SSAB Svenskt Stal does not pay a dividend. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Haynes International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Haynes International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB Svenskt Stal and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB Svenskt Stal 3.45% 4.36% 2.56% Haynes International -8.18% -3.76% -1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SSAB Svenskt Stal and Haynes International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB Svenskt Stal 0 0 0 0 N/A Haynes International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Haynes International has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.69%. Given Haynes International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haynes International is more favorable than SSAB Svenskt Stal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSAB Svenskt Stal and Haynes International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB Svenskt Stal $7.74 billion 0.72 $269.01 million $0.13 20.77 Haynes International $395.21 million 1.25 -$10.19 million ($0.78) -50.69

SSAB Svenskt Stal has higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International. Haynes International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSAB Svenskt Stal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SSAB Svenskt Stal beats Haynes International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSAB Svenskt Stal

SSAB AB produces and sells steel products in Sweden and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for maximum payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates. It also provides products include quenched and tempered plates, heavy plates, and various strip products, as well as tubes and sections, and infra products. In addition, the company offers hot- and cold-rolled, and heavy plate coils, as well as metal-coated and pre-painted products; beams, merchant bars, hollow sections, and rebars; and aluminum and copper stainless steel and non-ferrous metals. Further, it provides steel roofs, rainwater systems, and accessories; building components, such as sandwich panels, load-bearing sheets, and façade claddings; frame solutions; and design and installation services. Additionally, the company provides value added services and aftermarket services. SSAB AB markets its steel products primarily under the Hardox, Strenx, Docol, GreenCoat, Armox, and Toolox brands. It also exports its products. The company offers its products to heavy transport, construction, material handling, agriculture and forest machinery, automotive, energy, infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing, and mining industry customers. SSAB AB was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB Svenskt Stal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB Svenskt Stal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.