Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) Stock Price

Media stories about St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. St Jude Medical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.6396615340536 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of STJ opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. St Jude Medical has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

St Jude Medical Company Profile

St. Jude Medical, Inc is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders.

