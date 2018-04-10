St. Louis Trust Co Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,015.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $699,674.25, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $817.02 and a 12 month high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total value of $39,900.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $993.80, for a total transaction of $3,975,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/st-louis-trust-co-invests-383000-in-alphabet-inc-goog-updated-updated.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.