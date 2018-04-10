Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Conviction-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs restated their conviction-buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a GBX 980 ($13.85) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.89) to GBX 920 ($13.00) in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 653 ($9.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 760 ($10.74) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 741.53 ($10.48).

Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 725 ($10.25). 5,577,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 678.80 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 864.20 ($12.21).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.76), for a total value of £47,296.15 ($66,849.68).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

