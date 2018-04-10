Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $775.36 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,352,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,823,041 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.42% of Comcast worth $775,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,054,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,041,312,000 after buying an additional 432,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,318,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467,802 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 33,195,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,772,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,222,619,000 after purchasing an additional 701,219 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,199,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,097,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522,368 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $92,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $87,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $158,470.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Instinet lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Comcast to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

