Standex International (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar Sells 4,000 Shares

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $405,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,854.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SXI traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,194. Standex International has a 52-week low of $84.30 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.69, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $209.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 100,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4,322.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 175,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Standex International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Standex International in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

