Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standex International (SXI) to Buy

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, March 31st. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Standex International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Standex International has a 1 year low of $84.30 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,238.69, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $209.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,854.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $495,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 100,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

