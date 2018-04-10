Anthony P. Franceschini Purchases 385 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Anthony P. Franceschini bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.54 per share, with a total value of C$12,142.90.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$31.50 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.24 and a 12-month high of C$37.13.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.14). Stantec had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of C$805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$861.63 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.28.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

