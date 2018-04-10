Star Bulk Carriers Co. (SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Co. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post sales of $95.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.88 million to $104.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $64.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $95.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.74 million to $472.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $440.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $389.44 million to $502.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 436,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $694.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 2.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 9, 2017, the company had a fleet of 68 operating vessels and 4 newbuilding vessels, as well as operated a chartered-in Supramax vessel.

