Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,458,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,696,000 after purchasing an additional 895,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,452 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $681,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,676 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $498,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82,002.70, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

