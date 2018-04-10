Brookmont Capital Management Has $761,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $3,327,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.94. 929,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,002.70, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602 in the last 90 days. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Vetr upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.03 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

