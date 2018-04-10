Starbucks (SBUX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the coffee company an impact score of 45.1371134633155 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. 6,546,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,761,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $82,002.70, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs downgraded Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

