StarCredits (CRYPTO:STRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $996,890.00

StarCredits (CURRENCY:STRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. StarCredits has a market capitalization of $996,890.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of StarCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarCredits token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StarCredits has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00749378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00180079 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00056479 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About StarCredits

StarCredits was first traded on July 31st, 2017. StarCredits’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. StarCredits’ official website is backto.earth. StarCredits’ official Twitter account is @_backtoearth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StarCredits

StarCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase StarCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCredits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

