The Stars Group’s (TSGI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSGI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Stars Group from C$31.00 to C$33.40 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Stars Group from C$33.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

TSE TSGI traded up C$0.27 on Thursday, hitting C$34.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,820. The Stars Group has a 12-month low of C$19.56 and a 12-month high of C$38.43.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

