Startcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,919.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Startcoin has a total market cap of $539,537.00 and $6,919.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last week, Startcoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000429 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

