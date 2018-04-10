Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STWD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock remained flat at $$20.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,481.18, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,241,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,139,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,676,000 after buying an additional 880,031 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,938,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 709,300 shares during the period. Glenhill Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC now owns 1,707,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,452,000 after buying an additional 75,529 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,773,000 after buying an additional 267,115 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/starwood-property-trust-stwd-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.