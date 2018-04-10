State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,353 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,639,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,957,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 205,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156,907.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

