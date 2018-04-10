State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 15,400 Shares of The Home Depot (HD)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned approximately 0.08% of The Home Depot worth $182,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $207.60. The stock has a market cap of $203,713.81, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,734,117.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

