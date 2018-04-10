Status (CRYPTO:SNT) Price Reaches $0.0867 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Status has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $300.85 million and approximately $22.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BigONE, ChaoEX and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00745729 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00179227 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, EtherDelta, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui, Bitfinex, Binance, BigONE, Gatecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, AEX and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

