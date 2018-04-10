Stellus Capital Inv (SCM) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stellus Capital Inv earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.4525650873269 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Inv in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Inv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stellus Capital Inv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Inv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NYSE SCM opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.79, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.52. Stellus Capital Inv has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. Stellus Capital Inv had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 57.04%. sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Inv will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Stellus Capital Inv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Ladd bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,764.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,920. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stellus Capital Inv Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

