Stephens Reiterates Hold Rating for Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. Stephens currently has a $5.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 26,535,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,052,695. The firm has a market cap of $2,709.54, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.86. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 238,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,087,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 150,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,518,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

