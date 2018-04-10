Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.1582509142974 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Michael A. Montemayor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, f.s.b. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposits; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit.

