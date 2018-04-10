William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $21.70 Million Position in Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 301,971 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Steve Madden worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Steve Madden by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steve Madden during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steve Madden during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steve Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Steve Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Steve Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $1,512,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,200 shares in the company, valued at $23,606,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. Steve Madden has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2,706.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.27 million. Steve Madden had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Steve Madden will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Steve Madden’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Steve Madden in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steve Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steve Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray set a $51.00 price target on shares of Steve Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steve Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Steve Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

