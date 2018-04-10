ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,066,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 257,727 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ExxonMobil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,071 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 110,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Howard Weil raised shares of ExxonMobil from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. HSBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.34.

XOM stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,130,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,673,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $317,258.78, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

