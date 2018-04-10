Vetr Downgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Hold

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a $25.44 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised STMicroelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.39.

Shares of STM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.17. 2,942,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,557. The company has a market cap of $18,810.46, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 9.62%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

