Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New York Times (NYT)

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,044% compared to the average daily volume of 440 call options.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on New York Times and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other New York Times news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $35,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,142,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,902,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $194,748.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,624.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,906,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,131,239. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in New York Times by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in New York Times by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,889.75, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. New York Times has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.30 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

