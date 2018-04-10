Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,350,996,000 after buying an additional 5,270,359 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,319,000 after buying an additional 7,427,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,098,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,110,799,000 after buying an additional 1,835,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,082,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 6,577,297 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,380,374 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,152,704,000 after buying an additional 455,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $185,578.38, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Nomura lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

