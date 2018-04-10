Stone Energy (SGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Stone Energy has a strong foothold in the oil and gas resources in the Gulf of Mexico. Along with so many discoveries, the company estimated total oil and gas reserves in the region at more than 50 billion barrels. We appreciate the excellent financial health of the company. Stone Energy’s long-term debt plunged 33.2% through 2017. Also, over the same period, the cash and equivalents increased 48.1%. Moreover, the partial crude price recovery is expected to support the company’s intention to use 63% of its 2018 capital budget in exploration and development activities. However, we are concerned about Stone Energy’s declining proved crude and natural gas reserves. This could lower future production.”

SGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stone Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Securities downgraded shares of Stone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Stone Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

SGY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 83,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,526. Stone Energy has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stone Energy by 2,548.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 296,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stone Energy by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

