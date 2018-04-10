245,105 Shares in Zynga (ZNGA) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,653,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 530,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Consumer Edge started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Zynga stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993,925. The company has a market capitalization of $2,997.60, a PE ratio of 117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Zynga has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 274,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,887.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $44,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,320. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems With Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

