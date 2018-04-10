21,304 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of TriMas by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,279.06, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). TriMas had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRS. Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TriMas in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $29.00 target price on TriMas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

