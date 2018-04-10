Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 73.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

