19,671 Shares in Materion Corp (MTRN) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Materion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $124,409.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $806,938. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTRN stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 120,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Materion Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.95, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Materion had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group set a $48.00 price target on Materion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

