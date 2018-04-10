7,825 Shares in Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $188,325,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $156,698,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $114,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $59,928,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $27,020,000.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,366. The firm has a market cap of $1,342.43, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 61.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $298,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $212,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,545 shares of company stock worth $1,491,216. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

