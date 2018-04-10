4,174 Shares in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $16,519.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $154,760.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

