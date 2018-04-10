Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:COTV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:COTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cotiviti by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,345,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cotiviti by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,087,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cotiviti by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,825,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,791,000 after purchasing an additional 473,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cotiviti by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,510,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cotiviti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COTV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cotiviti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other Cotiviti news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,983,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,000 shares of company stock worth $6,398,950 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COTV opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,116.47, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cotiviti had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cotiviti Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

