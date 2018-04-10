Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $936,000 Position in Old Republic International (ORI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Old Republic International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5,739.79, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.25. Old Republic International has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

