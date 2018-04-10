22,798 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (STC) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE STC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. 417,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,042.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $48.03.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.30 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

