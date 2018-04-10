STORE Capital (STOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on STORE Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.91.

STORE Capital stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4,872.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Volk bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,475 shares of company stock valued at $295,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

