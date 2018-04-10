Storj Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Storj has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $98.90 million and $10.14 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00010981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, IDEX and Qryptos.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00746032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00180169 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network and conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, OKEx, EtherDelta, BigONE, Poloniex, Qryptos, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Gate.io and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

