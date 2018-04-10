Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00011007 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Gate.io and IDEX. Storj has a market cap of $100.09 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00752790 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00177182 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,493 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network and conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Huobi, Binance, BigONE, EtherDelta, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Qryptos, OKEx, Livecoin, Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, ChaoEX and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

