Storm (CRYPTO:STORM) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Coinrail. Storm has a market cap of $118.35 million and $16.46 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00791418 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174503 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,088,853,037 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “STORM is an ERC20 compliant token operating on the Ethereum blockchain. Storm will use the blockchain to expand their platform to create StorMarket, a decentralized micro-task marketplace economy. StorMarket will be a place where people can go to utilize their skills and talents to complete various tasks. In addition, automation via blockchain technology will allow for all of the project management and marketing aspect of a micro-task to be integrated into the platform. “

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

